Monica June Aillet


1943 - 2020
Monica June Aillet Obituary
Monica June Aillet 1943—2020
Monica June Aillet, 76, of Rockford, Illinois passed away peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Elkhorn, Wisconsin on March 4, 1943 to Arthur and June Duesterbeck. She married Gerald Joseph Aillet. Monica was always working on crafts and teaching others. She was a child of God who brought many people to the Lord through her testimonies and had a dynamic smile and the most awesome laugh when walking into the room.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Joseph Aillet; son, Tony Aillet of Gilbert, AZ; two daughters, Angela Wood of Reno, NV, Tina Moss of Tampa, FL; and she was an incredibly fun grandma to 11 grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at home, 2328 Holmes Street, Rockford on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
