Monty O'Dell Morris 1972—2019
Monty O'Dell Morris, 47, of Machesney Park passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born July 19, 1972, in Saint Charles, IL, the son of Glenn D. and Marvetta (Milligan) Morris. Married the love of his life, Jill Concialdi on January 7, 2017. Survivors include his wife, Jill; children, Dakota, Kolton and Montana Morris and Cori Concialdi; mother, Marvetta; sisters, Myrna (Michael) Juhl and Marla Morris; many other special family members and friends. Predeceased by his father; 1 brother; and 1 sister.
Service at noon Saturday, August 3, in Northeast Christian Church, 5651 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Bluff City Cemetery. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019