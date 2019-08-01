Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monty Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monty O'Dell Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monty O'Dell Morris Obituary
Monty O'Dell Morris 1972—2019
Monty O'Dell Morris, 47, of Machesney Park passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born July 19, 1972, in Saint Charles, IL, the son of Glenn D. and Marvetta (Milligan) Morris. Married the love of his life, Jill Concialdi on January 7, 2017. Survivors include his wife, Jill; children, Dakota, Kolton and Montana Morris and Cori Concialdi; mother, Marvetta; sisters, Myrna (Michael) Juhl and Marla Morris; many other special family members and friends. Predeceased by his father; 1 brother; and 1 sister.
Service at noon Saturday, August 3, in Northeast Christian Church, 5651 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Bluff City Cemetery. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.