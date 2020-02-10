|
|
Murray V. Rounds, Jr. 1939—2020
Murray V. Rounds, Jr., 80, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born April 19, 1939, in Alexandria, MN.
Survived by his daughters, Julia (Cesar) Guerrero and Cynthia (Rory) Mulligan; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to River Bluff Nursing Home, 4401 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103. For full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020