|
|
Myra R. Emanuel 1960—2019
Myra R. Emanuel, 58, passed away after an extended illness on September 21, 2019 in Belvidere, IL. She was born on December 13, 1960 in Belvidere, IL to Elmer and Carol (Dittbenner) Emanuel. Myra spent 22 years of her life with her wonderful fiancé, Kenneth Linder. She graduated from Belvidere High School in 1979. Myra was a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ for a number of years. She loved camping, loved her dogs, and loved playing on her phone. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her adoring family.
Myra will be deeply missed by her fiancé, Ken; her mom, Carol; her brothers and sisters, Dora (Larry) Rockwell, Sanda (Steve) Wells, Wanda (Anthony) Caldwell, Robin (Tracy), Neil (Angie), Greg (Amy), Earl (Stacey); mother-in-law, Marge Hindert; sisters-in-law, Nancy Emanuel, Lisa Darley, Diane Alexander, Debbie Butenshoen; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Lee Emanuel; father, Elmer Emanuel; brothers, Kim and Todd; sister, Vera; and sister-in-law, Sunny.
A visitation will be from 10:00-11:45 a.m., on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral ceremony will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services. Patrick Anderson will be officiating. In honor of Myra, memorial contributions can be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019