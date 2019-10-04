Home

Belvidere Funeral Home
203 Logan Ave.
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2121
Myrna Dashney
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Rockford, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Rockford, IL
Myrna Dashney


1939 - 2019
Myrna Dashney Obituary
Myrna Dashney 1939—2019
Myrna Irene Dashney, 80, of Rockford, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL. The daughter of the late Stewart and Lillian (Schultz) Peters, she was born on Monday, May 15, 1939 in Deerfield, IL. She married the love of her life, Donald "Skip" Dashney, on Sunday, February 28, 1960 in Belvidere, IL. Myrna is loved and will be deeply missed by her sons, Donald Dashney, John (Pat) Dashney; brother, Richard Peters; grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Cox, Corin (David) Shasteen, Madeline Dashney; and five great grandchildren. There will be a visitation from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 PM. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rockford, IL. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Michael Hafele officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used for a . Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
