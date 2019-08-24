|
|
Myrna Mae Tallacksen 1924—2019
Myrna Mae Tallacksen, 94, of Rockford, went to her heavenly home at 7:40 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, with family members present. Born September 28, 1924, in Cherry Valley. Was taken in and raised by Sarah and John McFarland. Married E. Romaine Coleman on May 2, 1942. He died February 14, 1945. Married Harry A. Tallacksen on January 12, 1946, in Manchester, Iowa. He died September 24, 2000. She was employed for many years by Commercial Collection Company from which she retired. A charter member of Evergreen Covenant Church, she was very active in the ministries of the church and served in many positions over the years until Evergreen closed in 2016. Has since been faithfully attending First Covenant Church of Rockford. After retirement, was an active member of the Blackhawk Fire Department Auxiliary for many years. Her earthly presence will be greatly missed by her large family of which she was very proud, and by a multitude of friends. She was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include children Linda Boeke of Winnebago, Harry (Vicki) Tallacksen Jr, John (Sandy) Tallacksen, and Marcia (Brad) Kinroth, all of Rockford; grandchildren Rob (Maresa Visel) Boeke, Ben (Deb) Boeke, Karalin (Greg) Lyons, Jared (Jennifer) Boeke, Chris (Rebecca) Boeke, Matt (Amy) Boeke, Sara Joy (Matthew) Standridge, Dan (Amie) Tallacksen, Doug (Aurora) Tallacksen, Andrea (Mike Connell) Tallacksen, David (Adrienne) Tallacksen, Rebecca (Josh) Hardin, John (Karla) Vasquez-Tallacksen, Joe (Emily) Tallacksen, Jeremy Tallacksen, Shaunna (Craig) Lyon, Laci (Darrick Wessel) Washatka, Mandy (Rick) Clevenz; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Pat Jones and Eva Tallacksen; brother-in-law Ralph Tallacksen Jr; many nieces and nephews; former son-in-law Robert Boeke; and her longtime companion cat Star.
Predeceased by husband Harry; parents Sarah and John; sister Mary DeGarmo; brothers-in-law Emal DeGarmo and Harold, Howard, Frank, and Walter Tallacksen; sisters-in-law Dorothy, Evelyn, Ruth, Mary Jane, Helen, and Virginia Tallacksen.
Celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at First Covenant Church, 316 Wood Road, Rockford, with Rev. James Schwalm officiating. Fellowship time after the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Visitation 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First Covenant Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Covenant Church in Myrna's name. Private interment at Carman Cemetery near Cherry Valley. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 28, 2019