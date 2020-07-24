Myron Gary Sloan January 28th, 1950—July 10, 2020

Myron Gary Sloan passed away July 10, 2020. The son of Lillian and Udi Sloan, he was born in Chicago on January 28, 1950. He lived the majority of his life in Rockford, where he worked in the metal recycling industry. He earned degrees from Western Illinois University and the University of Arizona.

Myron felt at home in and around water—as swimmer for Coach May at Guilford, scuba diver in the Cayman Islands and avid triathlete in several locales. He loved good food—many travels were planned around culinary destinations, sampling fish fries in Wisconsin, food fairs in New Orleans and patisseries in Paris. He was an enthusiastic chef, a talent he inherited from his mother. He loved many genres of music, particularly when played live and loud. He consumed life with gusto.

Myron's abiding passion was friendship; he was a kind and generous friend who graced those near and dear to him with a sense of humor which knew no bounds. We who remain recall stories which, then and now, make us laugh 'til we cry and cry 'til we laugh.

Myron is survived by twin brothers Wayne (Arizona) and Steve (California), four nephews and former wife Suzanne. He was preceded in death by his parents, alongside whom he was interred. Gratitude is extended to friends and family, including Jim McDonald, Amy Vaughn and Pam Sloan, who guided Myron through health issues of the past two years.



