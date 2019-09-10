|
Myrtle Richardson 1922—2019
Myrtle A. Richardson, age 96, passed away peacefully in Biloxi, Mississippi on September 4, 2019.
Myrt was born on October 13, 1922, in Winifred, Montana. She was the 4th born of eight children.
After high school she and her sister Charlotte moved to San Diego, California to become a "Rosie The Riveter" during World War II. There she met her future Marine husband, Jim Richardson.
She proudly became the Post-Master for several years in Ashton, IL. where she and Jim lived until moving about 5 years ago to an assisted living facility in Biloxi, MS.
She will be forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Myrtle is survived by daughters Dixie (Eldon) McClain of Ocean Springs, MS, Marilyn Balsam of Rockford, IL, son Craig (Teri) Richardson of Bettendorf, IA; grandsons Matt McClain, Jim McClain, David Balsam, Luke Richardson, Jesse Richardson; granddaughters Jennifer Lozzio and Heather Mertz. She is also survived by 8 great granddaughters and 4 great grandsons. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband Jim in 2017; daughter, Cathy, a son, Robie, a grandson, Brett McClain, and a granddaughter, Nikki VanHamme.
No public services will be held. A private family graveside service and burial will take place at a later date at Ashton Cemetery. Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle is assisting the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019