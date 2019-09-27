|
|
Nancy A. Bert 1924—2019
Nancy A. Bert, 95, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born June 9, 1924, in Rockford, the daughter of Frank and Maude (Hutchinson) Lindstrom. Graduate of West High School, Class of 1942. Nancy married Charles E. Bert on September 2, 1950 in Rockford. He predeceased her on February 6, 2010. She worked as a bookkeeper at West High School and in the admitting department at Rockford Memorial Hospital until she retired in 1989. She was a member of Second Congregation Church where she was a part of Leona Gordon Circle. Nancy was a avid reader and greatly enjoyed the PBS channel. She will be missed and will continue to bring joy to the hearts of all who knew her. Survived by her daughters, Sandra (Gerald) Richter of Greenfield, WI, Carolyn (William) Knaub of South Bend, IN, and Patricia Strother of Sterling, VA; grandchildren, Christopher (Amber) Knaub and Kyle & Kimberly Strother; great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Austin, and Abraham Knaub; cousin, Robert (Adele) Lindstrom; nieces, Phyllis Shinnick and Diane Hedberg; nephew, Dennis Anderson.
Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery,1011 Auburn St., Rockford 61103, with Pastor Rebecca Erbe officiating. Memorials may be made to SecondFirst Church, 318 N Church St., Rockford 61101. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019