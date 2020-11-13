Nancy A. Kampen 1939—2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy A. Kampen (81) announces her passing on November 7th, 2020 at PA Peterson nursing home in Rockford Illinois. A long-time resident of Pecatonica, Illinois, Nancy was born July 8th, 1939 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. She was raised on a dairy farm in Tony, Wisconsin. Graduated from Tony High School in 1957. Nancy moved to Rockford the summer of 1957 to attend Swedish American School of Nursing, graduating with her RN in 1959. Nancy was faculty at Rockford Memorial School of Nursing where she was taught the obstetrics and labor and delivery rotation until 1972. Nancy then worked as a mother-baby nurse at Rockford Memorial Hospital until 1998. She married J Kay Kampen (Casey) of Pecatonica, August 4th, 1962. Nancy was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pecatonica, IL.

Nancy loved spending time with her family and friends. Her love for sewing moved her to open the Pecatonica Home Sewing Center with a dear friend in 1977, she loved teaching others to sew and quilt. Nancy enjoyed her grandchildren, outings with friends, the Green Bay Packers, playing cards, reading, and her caring and giving nature will remain a guiding light for all who were fortunate to know her.

Nancy is preceded in death by her husband J Kay Kampen and her parents Arthur and Ann Anderson. She is survived by her brother Wilfred Anderson (Lake Havasu, AZ), her two daughters Katherine Kampen (Green Bay, WI) and Karalyn Kampen (Rockton, IL), her six grandchildren Jacob, Katelyn, Nathaniel, Helaina, Sofia, and Fiona. She will be lovingly remembered as Mom, Grandma, and Nancy. Due to current restrictions on gatherings the family will be having a private graveside service. Next summer the family will host a Celebration of Life gathering, the date and time TBA.



