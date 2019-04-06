|
Nancy Ann (Carr) Field
1930—2019
Nancy Ann (Carr) Field, 89 of Rockford, IL, formerly of Beloit, WI, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Nancy was born in Beloit, WI on March 25, 1930, daughter of Edison "Deke" and Ruth (Lufkin) Carr. She was a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School in Beloit, WI, Class of 1947. Nancy married Claire Field on February 1, 1957. He passed away in 2010. Nancy and her husband were members of the Spring Creek Congregational Church in Rockford. She was also a proud lifetime member of the D.A.R. Nancy was one of the first employees in the Cherryvale Mall when it opened. For many years, she worked in the business office for Prange Way department store that later became known as Bergner's. Nancy enjoyed traveling, dancing, reading and watching movies. She will be dearly missed
Nancy was a loving mother to her children, Art Case Jr. of Beloit, WI, Jeff (Kathy) Case of Roscoe, IL, Richard (Judy) Field of The Villages, FL, John Field of Oakland, California and Barbara Turner of Sydney, Australia; devoted grandmother to Julia (Larson) Davick, Margaret (Nathalie) Karns, Sarah (Zach) Coffey, Max and Hayley Turner; cherished great-grandmother to Declan and Cullen Davick; mother-in-law to Teresa Field. She is predeceased by her parents and husband, Claire Field.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108.
