Nancy Beard

Nancy Beard Obituary
Nancy Beard 1944—2019
Nancy Beard, 75, of Rockford, passed away on April 22, 2019 in her daughter's Atlanta, GA home after a short illness. Born on April 11, 1944 the daughter of Elmer and Nelly (Pyzynski) Johnson. Nancy graduated from East High School and Marquette University and worked as a Dental Hygenist for 45 years in the Rockford area. Nancy was active in the community through volunteering her time as a Heart to Heart volunteer at OSF St. Anthony, a CASA advocate, Water Aerobics Instructor and multiple committees within St. Rita Catholic Church community. An avid reader, cook, artist, knitter and seamstress; she most enjoyed designing and making jewelry in her spare time. More than any hobby, she was a committed supporter of her children's activities and family events. She is survived by her son Patrick of Chicago and daughter Jennifer (Scott) Mueller of Atlanta, sister Jan Jensen (Joe Hodges) of Rockford, a special niece Tina (Mike) Walter, nephews Mike and Mark Armato, Chris (Cindy) Jensen, Jeff Jensen and an aunt Alyce Zimmerman. Special young men Jacob Mueller and Timothy Mueller of West Bend, Wisconsin as well as many special friends. Her Saint Bernard, Jupiter, may miss her most of all. Predeceased by her parents, sisters Judy (Pete) Armato and Diane Johnson, several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as beloved pets.
Memorial Services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 06, 2019at Klehm Arboretum, 2715 S Main St., Rockford with Father William Wentink officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family as memorials will be established with Noah's Ark and SmileTrain at a later date. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019
