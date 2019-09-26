|
Nancy C. Delucia-Ferrin 1950—2019
Nancy C. Delucia-Ferrin, 69 of South Beloit, formerly of Cocoa Beach, FL, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20th, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison. Born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Theodore and Nancy Delucia. Nancy enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. She loved her granddaughter, JoJo; her fir baby, Bella; her hummingbirds and was a diehard Packer fan. She was employed with United Healthcare, Rockford for 16 years, before retiring in 2016 to enjoy her hummingbirds and her beautiful backyard.
She is survived by her wife, Tammy; daughter, Katelynn Parker of IL; two sisters, Elana (Stan) Yotka of AZ, Janice (Wanda) Rummelhoff-Collazo; two brothers, Rowl (Verna) Delucia of FL, Rick (Leila) Delucia of NC; granddaughter, JoJo Mitchell of IL; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents.
A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the South Beloit Businessmen's Association, 525 Washington St., South Beloit 61080. Stateline Cremations assisted the family. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019