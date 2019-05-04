|
|
Nancy E. Bailey 1940—2019
Beloved Mother
Nancy E. Bailey, of Wilmette, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Symphony of Evanston. Born September 14, 1940, in Rochester, MN, the daughter of Leonard and Thelma (Derr) Kolstad. Graduate of East High School and Rockford College. Survived by her daughter, Holly (Jim) Crilly; grandchildren, Charles and Henry; brother, Dave (Joyce) Kolstad of Hayward, WI and their children, Alan, Dale and Erik and their families; sister, Julie (Don) Tennant of Alexandria, VA and their children Thelma, Ida, and Leota and their families; cousin, Barb Engaldo and her children, Judy (Tom) Coe and Jeff (Lori) Swanson. Predeceased by her parents.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorial may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019