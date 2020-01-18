|
|
Nancy E. Ehrlich 1933—2020
Nancy E. Ehrlich, 86, of Rockford, entered eternal life on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born November 19, 1933, daughter of Raymond and Saima (Lakey) Lindfors. She attended Jackson Grade School, Lincoln and East High School, Class of '51. Nancy married Max Ehrlich on November 19, 1955 at St. James Catholic Church. She worked at home raising 6 children. Nancy later worked for Rockford Public Library for 19 years, retiring in '96. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as they meant everything to her. Nancy was very active in St. Bernadette's Catholic Church. She loved reading, playing cards and baking. Nancy always remembered to send a specially chosen card to everyone for a birthday or anniversary. She will be dearly missed.
Those left to honor Nancy's memory include her loving husband of 64 years, Max Ehrlich; dear children, Mary Lisa Chieppa, Sharon (Scott) Peterson, Steve (Elaine) Ehrlich, Joe (Gina) Ehrlich, Greg Ehrlich and Jim (Missy) Ehrlich; 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her son, Michael, her sister, Margie Taylor and uncles, Hank and John Lakey. The family wishes to give special thanks to the nursing staff, pastoral and palliative care staff of OSF St. Anthony Medical Center for all that was done for Nancy.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass, located at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2400 Bell Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Private entombment will conclude at a later date in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be considered to a .
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel, 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Rockford, IL 61103. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020