Nancy Elaine Harvey 2020
Nancy Elaine Harvey, 84; artist, librarian, traveler; formerly of Rockford, of Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, passed away peacefully October 11, 2020, surrounded by the love of friends.
Find her self-written obit here:
Nancy will be deeply missed by many friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the National Organization for Women
