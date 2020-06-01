Nancy Eytalis 2020
Nancy Eytalis passed away on May 30, 2020. Born in Lexington Nebraska, she was a daughter to Carl and Lois (Nichols) Jeske. A graduate of Guilford High School Nancy went on to Rock Valley College and then to Northern Illinois University where she studied English Literature. She enjoyed working in human resources and especially enjoyed her career at Furst Staffing, retiring in 2018. Her love extended to her faith, a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church, she also loved gardening, the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and listening to her favorite radio station K-Love. Most of all Nancy loved her family. Making a point to get together on all the holidays Nancy took special pride in hosting the Christmas dinners at her house. She will be missed by those who loved her most, her husband of 37 years, Tony Eytalis; her son Matthew Eytalis; siblings Susan Jeske, Carla (Steve) Monge, Steven (Pam) Jeske, Linda (Sebern) Bradham and Robert Jeske; her numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; Siblings-in-law Tom "Skip" (Sue) Eytalis, Paula Eytalis and Terry Eytalis. She was predeceased by her parents. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Nancy's life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Cancer Society or to Diabetes Research Institute Foundation. To send online condolences, please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.