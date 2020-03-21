|
|
Nancy J. Hershberger 1943—2020
Nancy J. Hershberger, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 18, 2020, after a long illness. Born Nancy Lee Jenkins on November 18, 1943 to Le Roy and Valeria (Slauson) Jenkins in Freeport, IL, she later moved to the Chicago area, where she began her 38-year career with United Airlines as a cargo telephone sales agent. In 1976, she was promoted to supervisor, being among the first women to hold a management position. She filled many different management roles throughout her career, earning several awards, as well as the nickname "Dragon Lady," a descriptor of her tough but fair demeanor. She married Daniel Hershberger on January 16, 1982. They especially enjoyed traveling, and made many trips together including cruises around South America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. Under her sometimes-tough exterior was a beautiful, kind, and generous person. Nancy enjoyed volunteering, especially for the USO and veterans' organizations. She did many service projects, including sorting discarded amenity kits provided by United Airlines to provide toiletries to veterans' homes, and organizing a drive to collect 10,000 wheelchair blankets for veterans. She was a voracious reader, switching to audio books as her vision failed, and enjoyed many different art and craft activities, being especially talented at painting. She also enjoyed editing the Elks' Tooth newsletter for the Elks Club. She is survived by her husband, Daniel; her brother, Robert Jenkins of Louisville, KY; her two children, J. Scott Lorenze and Leah Lorenze, both of Rockford, IL; her stepchildren, Connie Killen and Scott Hershberger, both of California; her grandchildren, Sara Lorenze (Jeremy Lauters) and Molly Lorenze (Kevin Trullinger) in California, Erik Thorholm of Arlington Heights, IL, and Alyssa (Toby) Behmer of Stillman Valley, IL; her 4 great-grandchildren, Lane, Luke, and Lily Behmer, and Ryder Lauters-Lorenze; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carolyn Palm, and brothers Richard (Buck), Le Roy, and Harvey Jenkins. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Diabetes Association, Juvenile Diabetes Association, or . Due to the current directives from government agencies, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020