Nancy J. Lunquist 1941—2020
Nancy J. Lunquist, 79, of Winnebago, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born on March 28, 1941, in Chicago, the daughter of Oscar and Stella (Peterson) Lofgren. Nancy worked as a nurse at Rockford Memorial Hospital. She married Stanley A. Lunquist on October 31, 1959. Nancy enjoyed gardening, sewing and smocking, was a member of the Red Hat Club, and a local Bible study. She also started the Adoption Triangle group. Nancy made friends everywhere she went. Survived by her husband, Stan; children, Randy (Laura Linley) and Marti (Dan Myers) Lunquist; son-in-law, Fred Urbanowitz; grandchildren, McKayla and Natasha Urbanowitz, and Kaitlen Dreher; 4 step-grandchildren; and sister, Carol (Bob) Pearson. Predeceased by her daughter, Jannet; and brother, Daniel Lofgren.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020