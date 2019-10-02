|
Nancy J. Sandberg 1924—2019
Nancy J. Sandberg, 94, of Rockford, IL, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
Nancy was born in Rockford on December 27, 1924. Daughter of John P. and Kathryn (Murphy) Curtin. Nancy attended St. Peter's Catholic School and Muldoon High School. She received her B.A. from Brown University and her Master's Degree from Rockford College. Nancy was an elementary teacher in the Rockford Public Schools, serving as a 3rd grade classroom teacher, reading therapist and an instructional consultant. She was named elementary teacher of the year in 1985, while teaching at Gregory Elementary School. After she retired in 1991, Nancy worked with student teachers at Rockford College. She was a member of the National Educational Association, member and past President of the Winnebago County Retired Teachers Association and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Zeta Chapter, serving as President from 1986 through 1988. Nancy was a lifelong member of the Cathedral of St. Peter Catholic Church. She was also an affiliate with the Sacred Heart of Mary Order.
Surviving relatives include her nephews, John (Jory Lockwood) Curtin of Wilton, CT, Michael (Melissa) Curtin of Ventura, CA and Andrew (Corrine) Curtin of Elgin, IL; niece, Nancy (Jim Wieneke) Curtin of Union, KY; great nephews, Benjamin and Thomas Wieneke, Will, Jack, and Alex Curtin, John P. Curtin, III. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Robert Curtin, and sister-in-law Joan Curtin.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Cathedral of St. Peter with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will conclude in St. Mary/St. James Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Delta Kappa Gamma Society, through the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois-Zeta Memorial Fund in Memory of Nancy Sandberg, 946 N. 2nd St. Rockford, IL 61107.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019