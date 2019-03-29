Home

Nancy Jane Miller 1931—2019
Nancy Jane Miller, of Naples, FL and Rockford, IL died peacefully on February 14, 2019.
Following a private service, a Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Forest Hills Country Club, 5135 Forest Hills Rd, Rockford, IL 61114. Donations in her name may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice Foundation, 4215 Newburg Road, Rockford, IL 61108 or Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Clayton Road, Naples, FL 34103. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019
