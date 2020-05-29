Nancy L. Duncan 1948—2020
Nancy L. Duncan, 71, of Stillman Valley, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born December 11, 1948, in Rochelle, IL the daughter of Charles and Leona (Griswold) Miller. Nancy married Garry Duncan on January 19, 1967; he predeceased her on January 8, 2007. She worked in collections at Amcore for over 20 years. Survived by her sons, James (Kelly) Duncan of Rockford and Jon Duncan of Stillman Valley; grandchildren, Kylie and Kendall Duncan and Nicholas Duncan; and sisters, Linda Long and Donna (Phil) Hayenga. Also predeceased by her parents, and sister, Pat Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for later in the summer when we can gather. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.