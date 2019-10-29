|
Nancy Lou Pohl 1940—2019
Nancy Lou Pohl, 79, of Roscoe passed away October 28, 2019, in her home. Born October 19, 1940, in Holcomb, MO, the daughter of Walter and Cordia Isabella (Peters) Franklin. Lived in the Rockford area for more than 50 years, coming here from Casa Grande, AZ. Married Ronald Arthur Pohl on October 29, 1982. Former member of Berean Baptist Church of Rockford. Member of First Baptist Church of Machesney Park. Nancy ran an in-home daycare for more than 40 years and later served on the Ladies Auxiliary at River Bluff Nursing Home. She loved being outdoors, enjoyed gardening and watching the birds. Survivors include her husband, Ronald; daughters, Becky (Robert) Voll of Machesney Park, Rose Quast and Tammy (Mike) Fenger, both of Roscoe; stepchildren, Nickie (Sandy) Pohl and Renea (Dan) Drummer; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Keyes of Rockford; brother, Donnie (Nina) Craig of Freeport, TX. Predeceased by parents; son, Kenneth Moore; grandson, Benjamin Nease; step-grandson, Bradley Diaz; 5 sisters; 2 brothers.
Service at noon Friday, November 1, in First Baptist Church of Machesney Park, 718 Harlem Road, Machesney Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Luncheon immediately following services. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. Memorials to Rockford Rescue Mission or Heartland Hospice. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019