Nancy Lynn Haan
1939 - 2020
Nancy Lynn Haan, 81, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, June 12, 2020, in Rockford, Illinois. Nancy was born April 27, 1939, to Henry and Virginia (Coyne) Little in Clinton, IA. Nancy's entire professional career was spent in the Direct Sales industry. Her journey began with selling fruits and vegetables as a child with her father in Little Oklahoma, IL, to then guiding her sales teams as the Vice President of Sales for Sarah Coventry Jewelry, Colesce Couture, and Jeunique International. Nancy's greatest treasures were the people she shared her life with encompassing her immediate and extended family, friends, and colleagues. She cherished, loved, and appreciated every one of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Myrna Rogers, Patty Gearing, and Peggy Chase; and her brothers-in-law, Jim Gearing and Carl Rogers. Nancy is survived by her three children: Dan (Cheryl) Haan, Melonie (Raul) Perez, and Bill Haan; her loving companion, Gary "Butch" Williams and his three children: Corena Williams, Sarah (Richard) and Amy (Mike) Williams, brother-in-law Terry Chase, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the Illinois directives for Coronavirus, there will be a private funeral service held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home in Rochelle. The service will be live-streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at the Lindenwood Cemetery in Lindenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org/ways-to-give. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
Funeral services provided by
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
