Nancy M. Lund 1940—2019
Nancy M. Lund, age 79 of Davis, IL passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Mercy Health in Rockford, IL. She was born on February 14, 1940 in Chicago, IL to the late Vital and Irene (Sampson) Marks. Nancy married John Lund on May 1, 1965. Nancy was a member of St. Mary's/St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Durand where she was very active. She loved quilting and was an original member of the Lake Summerset Quilt Club. Nancy is survived by her husband, John of Lake Summerset; her sons, Tim (Patti) Lund of Des Moines, IA, Mark (Estela) Lund of Lake Summerset and Eric (Kami) Lund of Rockford, IL; her three grandsons, Alex, Zach and Adam; her two granddaughters, Meghan and Rachael; her sister, Janet Rousseau. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. Cremation Rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Food for the Poor. Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019