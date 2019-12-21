|
Nancy Terrance 1952—2019
Nancy C. Terrance, 67, of Belvidere, passed away on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at home with her family. She was born January 10th, 1952 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Chicago. She grew up in Franklin Park and attended East Leyden High School. Nancy married the love of her life, Paul Terrance, on November 23rd, 1996 at Midway Community Church in Rockford, Illinois. Family meant everything to Nancy, she loved spending time with her husband, her children and her grandchildren. Nancy was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, especially "My Javy Baez. She enjoyed country music, decorating for all holidays planting in the summer and in her spare time liked playing a few slots. She gained her angels wings and will forever be in the hearts of her family.
Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Paul; her children Bill (Vicki) Pekara, Amy (Scott) Lueder, Melissa Greg) Oclon; her Grandchildren, Devin, Brittany and Dylan Pekara, Emily and Sarah Lueder, Makayla and Carter Oclon; her mother, LaVerne Holt: her sister Marsha (Jerry) Tucker; her brothers, James Holt, Randy (Nancy) Holt; her sister-in-law Mary Sue Terrance; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Marshall Holt; her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Terrance; her father-in-law, Daniel Terrance; her sister, Karen Race; her brother-in-law, James race; her nephew, Philip Tucker.
A memorial service will be held at Waterfront Community Church on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation from 12:00 p.mp. until time of service. Waterfront Community Church, 2080 Stonington Avenue, Hoffman Estates, Il 60169.
An additional Celebration of Life will be held in the spring
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019