Nancy Westbrook Blackburn 1927—2019
Nancy W. Blackburn passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 1, 2019. She is now reunited with her late husband, Dick Blackburn. May they both rest in peace together. Nancy is survived by her two sons (Stan and Tim) and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved deeply. Nancy will always be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, her many friends, and her unselfish love for those who she touched throughout her life. We will miss her, but her influence on our lives will last forever. For those of you who knew Nancy well, you likely have already sold any Hershey's Candy stock you might be holding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary 111 N 1st Rockford, IL 61107
Memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at a later date. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019