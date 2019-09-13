Home

Naomi Hagen 1953—2019
Naomi Hagen, 65, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on September 15, 1953, in Lake Preston, South Dakota, the daughter of Eldon and Irma (Hill) Lyso. Naomi married Mark Hagen on June 7, 1980 in Woodinville, WA. Naomi was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where her husband, Mark serves as senior pastor. She was a music teacher at Maple Elementary School in the Harlem School District for six years. She is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Brett Hagen and David (Maureen) Hagen; grandchildren, Madlyn, Elaina and Brian; brother, Harlan (Mary) Lyso; and sisters, Eunice (Walter) Binz and Deborah (Murray) Rouse. Predeceased by both parents, Eldon and Irma Lyso.
Services will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 675 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Chad McKenna and Bishop Jeffrey Clements officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 AM prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church or , 1111 S. Alpine Rd. Suite 307, Rockford, IL 61108. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
