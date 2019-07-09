|
|
Natalie A. Spoden 1991—2019
Natalie Arianne Spoden, 28, of Roscoe passed away on June 13, 2019 in Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando, FL. Born January 25, 1991 in Rockford to Larry and Michele (Pryor) Spoden. Graduated from Hononegah High School Class of 2009 and Rasmussen College Class of 2017 with her Professional Nursing Degree ADN. Natalie began a career as an Oncology nurse with Advent Healthcare in Altamonte Springs, FL. Her family's lives were forever changed when that light was taken from her.
Survivors include parents, Larry and Michele (Pryor) Spoden; brother, Nick Spoden; sister, Kelli Spoden; special friends, JT Ogg, Jessica Pryor; maternal grandfather, Jesse Pryor; paternal grandmother, Gail Spoden; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by paternal grandfather, Richard Spoden; maternal grandmother, Delores Pryor; and aunts Amber, and Patty.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019