Nathaniel Fort 1951—2019
Nathaniel "Nate" Adam Fort, of Rockford departed this earthly life May 2, 2019 in his home. He was born September 13, 1951 in Rockford the son of Fred and Amelia Fort. Nathaniel married the former Ethel Friar April 12, 1989. He was employed by Chrysler Corporation and Rockford Board of Education as an bus driver many years before retiring. He graduated from Harlem High School.
Nathaniel leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife, Ethel; two daughters, Anita and Monica Friar; four sons, Monte Fort, Andre, Marlon, and Katonka Friar; sister, Helen Fort; two brothers, Fred and Karl Fort; a host of other relatives and friends including special sister in law Tea Williams. He was predeceased by his parents, and one sister Linda Fort.
Services 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 9 to May 11, 2019