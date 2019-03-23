|
Neal Resendez 1948—2019
Neal "the Real Deal" Resendez, 70, surrounded by his family, made his final ride into the gates of heaven on March 12, 2019.
Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 with a Visitation from 12:00pm to 4:00pm in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park 61111. The family requests casual dress and possibly wear red and white as they were Neal's favorite colors. To read the full obituary or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019