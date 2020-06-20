Ned Friel 1955—2020
Ned Friel, 64, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Madison, WI. Born September 30, 1955, in Rockford, the son of Joseph and Josephine (Szuminski) Friel. Married Nancy J. Moser. Retired from the City of Rockford, AFSCME Local 1058 and Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23. Member of Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Bridget Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; children, Sarah (Danielle) Simpson and Michael Friel; mother, Josephine; sisters, Lynne (Robert) Huston and Mary Friel; brother, Dan (Nora) Friel. Predeceased by his father; siblings, Thomas, Nick and Teresa Friel.
Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with masks provided and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future memorials to support leukemia research at UW Madison. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.