Ned Friel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ned's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ned Friel 1955—2020
Ned Friel, 64, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Madison, WI. Born September 30, 1955, in Rockford, the son of Joseph and Josephine (Szuminski) Friel. Married Nancy J. Moser. Retired from the City of Rockford, AFSCME Local 1058 and Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 23. Member of Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Bridget Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; children, Sarah (Danielle) Simpson and Michael Friel; mother, Josephine; sisters, Lynne (Robert) Huston and Mary Friel; brother, Dan (Nora) Friel. Predeceased by his father; siblings, Thomas, Nick and Teresa Friel.
Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with masks provided and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future memorials to support leukemia research at UW Madison. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved