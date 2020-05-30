Neil Eugene Inness 1930—2020
Neil Eugene Inness, 89, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 in his home. Born September 15, 1930 in Ravenden Springs, Arkansas; he was the son of John & Pearle Mae (Jackson) Inness. He married Beulah Lea Wells on March 30, 1950 in Ravenden Springs, AR.
Neil worked at Barber Colman in Rockford and as a farmer, rural postal carrier and owner/operator of Inness General Store in Ravenden Springs, but his lifelong passion was as a minister for the Church of Christ in Illinois, Wisconsin, Arkansas and South Carolina.
Most recently he was a member/minister of Rockford East Side Church of Christ. Neil enjoyed preaching, teaching, singing hymns, gardening, reading, fishing and most of all, spending time with his family. He was most proud of helping others become leaders in the church.
He is survived by his daughters, Rosalind Reis and Linda (Stan) Lemiesz; grandchildren, Heather Reis and Don Reis Jr.; (Shannon) great-grandchildren, Isabella, Dominick and Sophia Cimarrusti; He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beulah, and sister Shirley Ann Bryant
A private graveside service will be held at Stillman Valley Cemetery officiated by his brother-in-law, James Bryant. Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel. Online condolences may be submitted at fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.