Neil M. Dalby
1958 - 2020
Neil M. Dalby, 62, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully at his Belvidere home, May 28, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 8 , 1958 in Elgin, IL, to Nels and Dorothy (Seyller) Dalby. Neil married his sweetheart, Marsha Lee on July, 7, 2010 in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Neil attended college and worked many years in management for Nissan Fork Lift in Marengo, IL. He attended, with Marsha, Marengo First Assembly in Marengo. He was a huge fan of sports including The Chicago White Sox, Denver Broncos, and Alabama Crimson Tide. He loved to work on cars and spending time with his family.
Neil is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife, Marsha; daughter, Amy Dalby; son, Nicholas (April) Dalby; and stepchildren, Derek (Bailey) Prado and Andrea (Stephen) Cole; seven grandchildren including his bestest buddy, AJ; and "Perfect Dog", Pollyanna.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Denny Dalby; and Bogo, his itty bitty buddy.
Services will be private and can be live streamed at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 .
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Marengo Union Little League Association and/or Marengo First Assembly. To write a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
01:00 PM
live streamed
