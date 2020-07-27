Neil Stuart Erickson 1934—2020

Neil Stuart Erickson 86, of Rockford died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. Born January 26, 1934, in Rockford, the son of Kenneth and Winnetta (Hazzard) Erickson. He served 9 years in the U.S. Military. Neil most recently worked part time at Industrial Electronic Controls Company for 11 years. He enjoyed summers at the cabin on Long Lake in Wisconsin fishing and boating. He also enjoyed listening to live music. He was the beloved husband of Virginia (Rotello) Erickson. They shared 63 years of marriage together. Neil is survived by his wife Virginia, sister Charlene Brunnemeyer, children Marcey (Bruce) Golden, Tim (Debbie) Erickson, Lisa (Nick) DiBattista, grandchildren Courtney (Eric) Oslund, Kaile (Matt) Gerdes, Ryan Erickson, Alex DiBattista, Deanna DiBattista, as well as great grandchildren Keaton Oslund and Calvin Gerdes. Predeceased by his parents and brother Marshall Erickson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral Service at 3pm Thursday July 30, 2020 in Cremation Society of Illinois 6825 Weaver Road. Visitation from 2pm until 4pm Thursday in the funeral home. For those in attendance, please wear a mask and social distance.



