Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Isom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie Pauline Isom


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie Pauline Isom Obituary
Nellie Pauline Isom 1935—2020
Nellie Pauline Isom, 84, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born February 17, 1935 in Franklin, AL. Daughter of George W. and Etta (Wood) Stegall. United in marriage to Cecil Isom on July 24, 1954 in Iuka, MS. Member of North Park Church of Christ. Nellie found enjoyment in shopping, listening to gospel music and any time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Cecil; children, Pat (Tim) Seifert, Vikki Hatcher, Chris Isom; grandchildren, Amber Rodriguez, Andy (Anna) Seifert, James Bailey, Sarah (Eddy) Pawula, Dillon Hatcher; great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Veronica and A.J. Rodriguez; sister, Ruth Cason; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; siblings, G.W., Gertha, Opal, Sue and James. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Private Family Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -