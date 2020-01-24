|
|
Nellie Pauline Isom 1935—2020
Nellie Pauline Isom, 84, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born February 17, 1935 in Franklin, AL. Daughter of George W. and Etta (Wood) Stegall. United in marriage to Cecil Isom on July 24, 1954 in Iuka, MS. Member of North Park Church of Christ. Nellie found enjoyment in shopping, listening to gospel music and any time spent with her family especially her grandchildren. Survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Cecil; children, Pat (Tim) Seifert, Vikki Hatcher, Chris Isom; grandchildren, Amber Rodriguez, Andy (Anna) Seifert, James Bailey, Sarah (Eddy) Pawula, Dillon Hatcher; great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Veronica and A.J. Rodriguez; sister, Ruth Cason; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; siblings, G.W., Gertha, Opal, Sue and James. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park. Visitation at 9 a.m. until time of service. Private Family Burial following in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020