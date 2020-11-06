1/1
Neva J. Risley
1923 - 2020
Neva J. Risley, 97, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born August 10, 1923, in Davis, the daughter of Edwin and Anna (Goeke) Meinert. Neva was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul U.C.C. at Eppleyanna. She graduated from Durand High School, then moved to Rockford to attend Cosmetology School. Neva worked for many years as a beautician and later, in sales, at Vincent's Beauty Supply. She married Charles H. Risley on October 24, 1948, in Rockford. They were happily married for 55 years before his passing in 2003. Longtime member of St. John's United Methodist Church, then for many years at First Evangelical Free Church. One of her lifelong joys was singing, especially in church choirs. Neva was always a very creative person, crafting needlework, quilting, crocheting, knitting and making unique and beautiful Christmas ornaments. Later in life she took up painting and produced wonderful works of art. She was a loving, generous Christian woman. She will be missed by her sons, David (Diane) and Jim (Kathy) Risley; grandchildren, Peter (Michelle) Risley, Brian (Katie) Risley, Ann (Brent) Pardun; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Nicholas and Madelyn Risley, Aidan Herriott, Katelyn, Cole and Elena Pardun. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Charles; sister, Mildred; and brother, Merle.
Service at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with walk through visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Face coverings and social distancing requited. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Evangelical Free Church. Visit delehantyfh.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
NOV
9
Service
11:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
