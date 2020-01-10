Home

Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
Neva K. Rafferty


1929 - 2020
Neva K. Rafferty Obituary
Neva K. Rafferty 1929—2020
Neva K. Rafferty, 90, of Rockford, passed away January 7, 2020. Neva was the beloved daughter of the late Cam and Violet Lowry; Loving wife of the late Charles D. Rafferty; Cherished aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; Sister of Lois Haney and adored sister in law of Barbara Rafferty, Jan (Dick) Alton, Kay (Leon) Johnson, and Don (Nancy) Rafferty; Treasured cousin of Shirley Finger. A Service will be held on January 13, 2020 at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
