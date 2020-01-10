|
|
Neva K. Rafferty 1929—2020
Neva K. Rafferty, 90, of Rockford, passed away January 7, 2020. Neva was the beloved daughter of the late Cam and Violet Lowry; Loving wife of the late Charles D. Rafferty; Cherished aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; Sister of Lois Haney and adored sister in law of Barbara Rafferty, Jan (Dick) Alton, Kay (Leon) Johnson, and Don (Nancy) Rafferty; Treasured cousin of Shirley Finger. A Service will be held on January 13, 2020 at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020