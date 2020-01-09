Home

Nicholas A. La "Nick" Marca


1919 - 2020
Nicholas "Nick" A. La Marca 1919—2020
Nicholas "Nick" A. La Marca, 100, of Rockford passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Nick was a loving father to his children, Lynnette (Harold) Nelson of Rockton and Nick B. (Mary) La Marca of Rockford; loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Michael (Kathy) Nelson, Mark (Lori) Nelson, Nick S. (Cathy) Nelson, David Nelson, Nicholas P. La Marca, Matthew (Vicki) La Marca and Meghan La Marca; leaves precious memories to cherish to his great-grandchildren, Marissa, Joshua, Hannah, Ava, Alyssa and Nicholas Hudson; and several loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife of 74 years, Rosalie; four brothers and four sisters. A special thank you to all the visiting nurses, clinics and hospitals for their compassionate and loving care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 in St. Bridget Catholic Church, 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park, with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Mercyhealth Hospice. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
