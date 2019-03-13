|
Nina A. Randall 1922—2019
Nina Randall, 97, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Presence Saint Anne Center in Rockford. She was born January 25, 1922 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Alfonso and Ida (Pompeo) Calacci. Nina was born and raised on 15th Ave and was known as one of the Calacci twins along with her twin sister, Mary. Nina married the love of her life, Russell D. Randall on May 8, 1943 in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, where she was a lifetime member. She worked alongside her husband at F.W. Woolworth Co. for many years as well as Bob's Hardware for 25 years, retiring at age 79. Nina was a fantastic cook of Italian foods and loved keeping a clean home. She was a caregiver at heart, who always took care of everyone she could. Nina was very energetic and was in excellent health until she was affected with dementia.
Nina is loved and missed by her children, Cindy (John) Willey, and Dr. Russell (Char) Randall, D.C.; grandchildren, Tara (Art) Reiner III, Britt (Dr. Darryl Azouz, D.D.S) Randall, Sara (Jasdeep) Cheema, Dr. Heath (Aninha) Randall Phar.D; great-grandchildren, Arthur IV, Hayden, John, Crew, Zach, Paige, Macie, Sophie, Roman, Ava, Harper and Angel; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Russell, two brothers and a twin sister.
A special thank you to the staff of Bickford House and Saint Anne Center for the loving and compassionate care of Nina.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 4401 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL 61107 with Father William Wentink officiating. A visitation will start at 9:30 a.m., until the time of service. Private entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Saint Anne's Auxiliary Gift Shop, 4405 Highcrest Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 or Poor Clares Monastery, 2111 South Main St, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019