Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina L. Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nina L. Clark Obituary
Nina L. Clark 1935—2019
Nina L. Clark, 83, of Machesney Park, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 16, 2019. Born December 3, 1935, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. Married William "Bill" Clark on November 26, 1955. Survivors include her devoted husband of 63 years, William; son, James (Christine), daughter, Donna (Salah Djeribi); 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister. Predeceased by daughters, Karen and Teresa, and several brothers and sisters. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to time of service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Garden. For full obituary visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now