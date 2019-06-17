|
|
Nina L. Clark 1935—2019
Nina L. Clark, 83, of Machesney Park, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on June 16, 2019. Born December 3, 1935, in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. Married William "Bill" Clark on November 26, 1955. Survivors include her devoted husband of 63 years, William; son, James (Christine), daughter, Donna (Salah Djeribi); 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister. Predeceased by daughters, Karen and Teresa, and several brothers and sisters. Services 1 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to time of service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Garden. For full obituary visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 17 to June 19, 2019