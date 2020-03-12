Home

Nina M. McLaughlin


1959 - 2020
Nina M. McLaughlin Obituary
Nina M McLaughlin 1959—2020
Nina McLaughlin, 60, of Machesney Park, IL passed away March 9, 2020. Nina was known for being kind and compassionate and always having a concern for others. Nina leaves behind her husband William McLaughlin, her son Andrew McLaughlin and her son Ryan McLaughlin.
Nina is survived by her mother Bonnie Smith, sister Brenda (Dan) McLaughlin, sister Juanita Triplett and brother Jim Smith Jr.
A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
