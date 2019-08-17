Home

Nina Rallo Obituary
Nina Rallo 1933—2019
Nina Rallo, 85, of South Beloit, IL, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 in her home. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. She will be missed by her husband, Nick Rallo; children, Michael Rallo Sr., Mary Rallo-Murtaugh both of South Beloit, IL and Teresa (Chris) Stephenson of Janesville, WI; 7 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; like a sister, Lena Mannino. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd., South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Steven Sabo officiating. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with a Rosary to be recited at 4:00 p.m.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019
