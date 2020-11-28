1/1
Norbert F. Eisenrich
1929 - 2020
Norbert F. Eisenrich 1929—2020
Norbert F. Eisenrich, husband of LaVonne Eisenrich, died November 26, 2020. Norbert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was loved and will be missed by those that knew him.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:00 - 12:15 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
