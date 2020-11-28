Norbert F. Eisenrich 1929—2020
Norbert F. Eisenrich, husband of LaVonne Eisenrich, died November 26, 2020. Norbert was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was loved and will be missed by those that knew him.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com