1/1
Norma Bonita Malysz
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Bonita Malysz 1923—2020
Norma Bonita Malysz, 97, of Rockford died on November 11, 2020. Born on April 6, 1923 in Palestine, IL; daughter of Odin and Alta (York) Thomas. She served in the United States Navy as a WAVE. United in marriage to Ed Malysz on August 8, 1945. Norma retired from Bergner's after 41 years of employment. Upon her retirement, she volunteered at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center for five years in the coffee shop. Norma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an incredibly hard worker and very generous with her time and treasure. She enjoyed spending time with her knitting club friends at Wesley Willows, sewing and quilting. Norma collected dolls and built an farmhouse style dollhouse. She faithfully watched This Old House each week. In her later years, her grand-dog, Cinder brought her much comfort. She attended First Evangelical Free Church. Survived by her daughters, Connie (David) Raddenbach, Bonnie (Denny) Parry, Debbie Malysz, Cindy (Michael) Mercaitis; grandchildren, Bret, Neil (Julie), Adam (Brandy) Raddenbach, Chad, Curt (Felicia) Parry; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Cameron, Allie, Celia, Cohen, Kaia; special neighbors, Tony and Mary Lou DeVita; church friends, Chris, Tom and Betty; and her knitting group ladies. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Bill and Ginny. Visitation, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Pastor Charles Rife will officiate. Interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.graceFH.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
4301 N. Main Street
Rockford, IL 61103
(815) 395-0559
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grace Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved