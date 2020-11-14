Norma Bonita Malysz 1923—2020
Norma Bonita Malysz, 97, of Rockford died on November 11, 2020. Born on April 6, 1923 in Palestine, IL; daughter of Odin and Alta (York) Thomas. She served in the United States Navy as a WAVE. United in marriage to Ed Malysz on August 8, 1945. Norma retired from Bergner's after 41 years of employment. Upon her retirement, she volunteered at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center for five years in the coffee shop. Norma was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an incredibly hard worker and very generous with her time and treasure. She enjoyed spending time with her knitting club friends at Wesley Willows, sewing and quilting. Norma collected dolls and built an farmhouse style dollhouse. She faithfully watched This Old House each week. In her later years, her grand-dog, Cinder brought her much comfort. She attended First Evangelical Free Church. Survived by her daughters, Connie (David) Raddenbach, Bonnie (Denny) Parry, Debbie Malysz, Cindy (Michael) Mercaitis; grandchildren, Bret, Neil (Julie), Adam (Brandy) Raddenbach, Chad, Curt (Felicia) Parry; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Cameron, Allie, Celia, Cohen, Kaia; special neighbors, Tony and Mary Lou DeVita; church friends, Chris, Tom and Betty; and her knitting group ladies. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings, Bill and Ginny. Visitation, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Pastor Charles Rife will officiate. Interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.graceFH.com
