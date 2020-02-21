|
Norma Capes 1934—2020
Norma L. Capes, 85, of Oregon died at 3:54 PM Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Franklin Grove Living and Rehab Center nursing home. Norma was born November 23, 1934 in Buffalo Lake, MN. Norma was the daughter of John and Violet (Christensen) Voss. Norma had 4 siblings; Roger, Marlyn (Judy), Berverly, and Betty. Norma enjoyed chrochet, knitting, cards, camping, and traveling.
She married Donald F. Fredin on October 30, 1954 in Hutchinson, MN. After his death in 1983 she married Ed Jasinski. After the passing of Ed Jasinski, she then married Leon Capes in 1999.
She is survived by her husband Leon Capes; two sons, Randy (Dawn) and Delgene (Ada) Fredin; four grandchildren, Marisa, Stephanie, John and Randy Jr. Fredin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald Fredin; husband Ed Jasinski.
A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 from 5:00PM – 8:00p at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth Street, Kirkland, IL 60146. The funeral will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00AM with the Reverend Richard Tomlinson of St. Paul Lutheran in Oregon officiating. Interment will be at Maple Cemetery in Kirkland. For more information please visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-522-3563.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020