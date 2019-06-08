|
Norma J. Bates Bloom 1923—2019
Norma J. Bates Bloom, a life-long resident of the Rockton area, passed away at the age of 95 on April 17, 2019 after a short illness. She was born June 15, 1923 to Carl and Vera (Carpenter) Bates. Norma married the love of her life J. Ralyn Bloom on July 19, 1940 who predeceased her in February of 2003. She graduated from Hononegah High School and lived her whole life in the Rockton area. She worked for many years at the Wagon Wheel and finished her working career at Sonoco Products Company in Rockton. Norma and Ray enjoyed traveling for many years in their travel trailer and often with fellow members of the Hononegah chapter of NCHA. She and Ray wintered for many years at The Resort RV Park in Mesa, Arizona where she enjoyed socializing and learning new crafts. She was a longtime member of Rockton United Methodist Church.
Together Norma and Ray raised five children: David Bloom (Emily) Rockton; Danning Bloom (Susan) Pueblo West, CO; Deanne Kelley (John) Shrewsbury, MO; Donna Chambers (Paul) Rockton; Daryl Bloom (Marilyn) Rockton. Ten grandchildren, 14 Great-grandchildren and 2 Great-great grandchildren survive. Norma was one of six children: Rose Lovejoy, John Bates and Roger Bates of Rockton and the late Charles Bates and Lois Peterson.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 15, 10 am at the Rockton United Methodist Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at 10:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity, 5183 Harlem Road, Ste 3, Loves Park, IL 61111 or Hononegah's HOPE Foundation, 307 Salem Street, Rockton, IL 61072.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 8 to June 10, 2019