Norma J. Laken 1953—2019
Norma J. Laken (nee Reckamp), 65, of Rockford, passed away March 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by family. Born May 12, 1953 in Elgin, she was the daughter of Claude and Margaret (Burkamper) Reckamp. She married George A. Laken on May 26, 1990 in Rockford.
A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Norma was a member of Holy Family Church in Rockford. She was a former employee of Hillcrest Childcare Center, where she was the director for 20 years and Circles of Learning, where she was the assistant director and teacher for 23 years.
Norma enjoyed traveling, cooking, card games and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, George A. Laken; children, Rebecca and Sarah Laken; step-children, Mark (Laura Lane) and Julia (Tony Stanfa) Laken; siblings, Sister Alice Reckamp, Thomas (Linda) Reckamp, Ruth Ann (Kenneth) Conter, Melvin (Patricia) Reckamp and Peg Nowak; brothers-in-law, John Kamis and Robert (Barbie) Laken; sisters-in-law, Linda Horcher, Linda Laken, Kristy Cummings, Lien, Paula, Jean, and Monica Reckamp; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Florence (John) Horcher, Eilene Kamis, Herbert (Gerry), Kenneth, Robert, Allan and Wayne Reckamp; and brothers-in-law, Richard Laken and Edward Nowak.
Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front Street, Harvard, IL. Visitation 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Harvard, IL. Online condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019