Norma Kuhlman 1929—2020Norma B. Kuhlman, 91, of Rockford, passed away at home on September 8, after a brief illness. The wife of Edward W. Kuhlman (pre-deceased), mother to Karen, Kathy (O'Brien), Kris (Strane) and Edward, a grandmother to six, and great grandma to four, she was born in Indiana and spent her early years in the steel producing towns at the tip of Lake Michigan. Her husband's job as a steel salesman brought the family to Rockford in 1959; she spent the next 61 years in the house bought during that move. Once all four kids were in school, she took a part-time job with Goldblatt's department store, eventually working full time as both personnel and operations manager. She offered many their first jobs and never forgot a face. When the store closed, her attention turned caring for her husband, home and garden. From early spring through the first snows, Norma was outside, patiently clipping, weeding, sweeping – handing out bottled water to sanitation workers, and ice cream bars to kids walking home on hot summer days. She filled the house with cut blooms, placing small vases in nearly every room – pansies, daisies, peonies, whatever was available. For years she volunteered as an Election Day judge. She was crazy for basketball, especially the Chicago Bulls, and adored Tiger Woods. A natural athlete, ruthless during the family badminton or croquet games, she coached her daughter's baseball team and taught them to play kitten ball. Everyone knew to never call her on Sunday evening when settled in front of the TV, she tuned into PBS. She was lively, a voracious reader, and nothing pleased her more than laughing and sharing a good meal with those she loved. The family wishes to thank all the hospice workers and friends who provided much needed support over the past month. Their help allowed the children to care for their mother at home. A private service was held at the Sunset Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers and with much gratitude the family suggests donations could be made in her name to Heartland Hospice Care, 6000 East State Street, Suite #100, Rockford, 61108 and to follow Norma's citizenship example by keeping a supply of cool water bottles and extra ice cream bars to hand out to the community and neighbors!