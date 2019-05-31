|
|
Norma (Stang) Linderoth 1927—2019
Norma Stang Linderoth, 91, A WOMAN OF STRENGTH, COMPASSION AND CHARITY. Norma, of Rockton, passed away May 27, 2019, in her home. Born June 12, 1927 in Rockford to Ted and Kristian Stang. Married to her soulmate Leon R Linderoth on September 16, 1949. A Registered Nurse who worked in hospitals, Dr. Offices, and Mental Health Facilities. A Member of Turning Point Church, Daughters of the Nile, Shrine Widows, several Red Hats, Bridge Clubs, and many former organizations in service to others.
She enjoyed entertaining, travel, parties, and cherished time with family and friends. High energy, she was a Championship Golfer and Ski Jumper, and enjoyed water, downhill and cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, tennis, softball and dancing. Avid knitter, when she took time to sit down. She lived life with a passion to do her best and support family and friends. She felt her life, family and friends blessings.
Norma remains in the hearts of her daughter, Susan (Bruce) Coulter of Rockford; sons, David (Dianne) of Rockton and Brian (Judith) Linderoth of Incline Village, NV; special daughter-niece, Debbie Stang Stuart of Orlando, FL and son-nephew, Daniel Stang (Joy) of Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, David (Christine) Coulter, Chelsea Linderoth, Tabitha Stang and Raquel Stuart; great-grandchildren, Joshua, James, Alex and Hailey Coulter; brother, Rolf Stang of NY. Predeceased by brother, Gordon Stang and Jeanne Stang Koplos; many beloved cousins, nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to David and Dianne Linderoth, her primary caretakers, the compassionate staff of Beloit Hospice and her many friends who made it possible for her to stay in her home as well as tootling her around.
A celebration of her life will be held in the late summer or early fall. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rockford Rescue Mission, Daughters of the Nile Foundation, or a . Quest Cremation Services of Loves Park is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019